As India's weight management market expands, misleading ads risk rises

“Writing for weight-loss (ads) in India sits at the intersection of aspiration, insecurity, regulation, and cultural truth. It’s one of the most sensitive categories to handle,” said Ujjwal Anand, managing partner - North, Dentsu Creative Webchutney, a Mumbai-based creative agency.
A week before semaglutide's patent expiry, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization issued an advisory warning pharma companies against promoting prescription weight-loss drugs, banned by law.
“It has been brought to the notice that certain pharmaceutical companies may be engaging in direct or indirect (surrogate) promotional activities, including disease awareness campaigns, digital media outreach, and other communications, relating to GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar prescription drugs indicated for obesity and metabolic disorders,” CDSCO noted in an advisory issued on March 11. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medicines used to treat diabetes and obesity.