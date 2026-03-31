As India's weight management market expands, misleading ads risk rises

“In just a year or so, these injections have taken over the market as some ‘magical drug’ and the information about their usage is still limited among the general public. No advertisement says that it requires strict diet, exercise, and monitoring,” said Dr Atul Peters, a Delhi-based bariatric surgeon. “Nearly 50 per cent of the patients, who should ideally opt for surgeries — due to extreme obesity — are asking us to prescribe these drugs.”