ASCI unveils Vision 2032 roadmap to build trust in advertising ecosystem

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday unveiled its Vision 2032 at its 40th annual general meeting (AGM), outlining its roadmap for the period 2027-2032 as it intends to build trust across India’s advertising ecosystem.

“The advertising ecosystem is moving faster than traditional safeguards, whether it’s through shrinking review times or formats to monitor or creators changing the control mechanism. Being able to defend, explain and sustain trust at speed and scale is now the key,” ASCI said in its release.

Brand risk sits inside a wider trust problem as consumers look for evidence and specific explanations, with actors sometimes hijacking the narrative.

Traditional self-regulation remains at the centre of ASCI’s work, it said, and added that it plans to expand its preventive role across policy, research, education, technology and industry capability building. ASCI plans to establish three Centres of Excellence covering legal and policy, responsible AI innovation in advertising, and creator excellence and trust. Sudhanshu Vats, chairperson, ASCI, said in the release, “The speed at which advertising in India is evolving presents us with formidable regulatory challenges. AI, creators, platforms, and personalisation are all reshaping how brands reach audiences. My focus is on ensuring ASCI’s Vision 2032 takes root. The three Centres of Excellence that we are looking to set up in the coming months are an important step in ASCI’s journey. The board is focused on ensuring ASCI’s capabilities expand at the same speed as the ecosystem it governs.”

The ASCI Academy will continue to focus on training, consumer education and thought leadership, with future initiatives including a Trust in Advertising Index, industry and student training programmes, research partnerships, consumer education programmes, and the ASCI AdTrust IP. ASCI’s existing complaints practice will continue to examine complaints from consumers, while strengthening its suo motu monitoring unit in priority categories, emerging advertising trends and vulnerabilities. Its complaints division is also exploring various AI technologies to strengthen its monitoring ability. S Subramanyeswar, vice-chairman, ASCI, also said in the release, “Advertising today involves far more players than before, and Vision 2032 ensures we involve all of them. The Centres of Excellence that we have envisaged need and allow for more broad-based participation from many stakeholders beyond the traditional ones in the advertising ecosystem. This ensures that the growing ecosystem of advertising is effectively engaged with self-regulatory practices and contributes to its evolution.”