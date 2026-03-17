Asian spot LNG prices likely to rise 40 % in 2026, says Rystad Energy

Around 900,000 tonnes of intra-Gulf LNG imports are impacted as Qatari LNG cannot flow to Kuwait, and external supply cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the report said. State-run QatarEnergy has halted LNG production due to attacks on its facilities.

Before the outbreak of the Iran war, global LNG supply additions were robust, with year-on-year growth exceeding 30 million tonnes (mt), led by increased output from the US, Canada and Australia. The temporary loss of supplies from Qatar and the UAE is estimated at around 11 mt, leaving a net increase of over 25 mt in LNG production, said Rystad.