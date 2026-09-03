ASK Property Fund commits ₹300 crore to two Ghaziabad housing projects

ASK Property Fund, the real estate arm of Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, has committed ₹300 crore to two residential projects in Ghaziabad.

The fund has committed capital to Ghaziabad-based real estate developer BRV Group’s 4.7-acre development in Vasundhara and NCR-based KW Group’s 1.5-acre development in Indirapuram.

ASK Property Fund, in a statement issued on Thursday, said Vasundhara and Indirapuram stand out as established residential catchments within Ghaziabad, combining social infrastructure, proximity to key employment hubs across Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi, and a strengthening connectivity network.

The fund said these factors enhance the appeal of both micro markets for end-users seeking well-connected neighbourhoods and long-term growth potential.

Bhavin Jain, co-head and chief investment officer of ASK Property Fund, said: “Ghaziabad is emerging as one of the NCR’s most compelling residential markets, supported by deep end-user demand, attractive ticket sizes and transformative connectivity through Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Metro links, existing airport and planned connectivity to the Jewar Airport. Vasundhara and Indirapuram are well positioned to capture this momentum.” According to Jain, the investments bring together the local market understanding and execution capabilities of established regional developers with patient and disciplined capital, with the objective of supporting timely project delivery and generating sustainable risk-adjusted returns for investors.