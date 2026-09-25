Ather to restart dealership expansion in Nov-Dec, has 100 LOIs: CBO

Ather Energy has signed letters of intent (LOIs), or preliminary agreements, for 100 new dealerships and will start executing them from November-December as production from its new facility begins, its Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela said on Friday.

Ather had paused the addition of new dealerships a few months ago as demand for its electric scooters began running well ahead of production capacity. The company’s monthly demand was already above 50,000 units, while its production capacity was about 35,000 units.

Phokela -- in an interview with Business Standard on Friday -- said the company now expected to restart expansion alongside the production ramp-up, rather than waiting for the new plant to reach full capacity. “We have 100 LOIs (for new dealerships) signed, but we haven't triggered execution yet, simply because of that," he noted.

Ather expects the new facility -- which is coming up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra -- to start production in December. It will take about six months to reach its planned capacity of 42,000 scooters a month, taking the company’s total monthly capacity to about 77,000 units. Phokela said the new plant is expected to reach its full monthly production level around June-July. The pace at which Ather adds dealerships will therefore depend on how quickly production increases. Ather’s immediate supply constraints are also shaping the rollout of its new Konarc scooter. Phokela said bookings for the product are ahead of the company’s expectations despite the scooter being available only in limited markets and Ather not having launched a major advertising campaign.

Currently, bookings for the Konarc have opened in six states or Union Territories: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand. The company has deliberately restricted the number of markets where customers can book or test-ride the Konarc because it does not want to generate demand that it cannot fulfil. The strategy will change as production increases. Ather plans to add markets gradually, depending on the number of scooters coming out of the new facility. Ather also expects the broader electric two-wheeler market to grow faster as supply constraints ease. Phokela said electric scooters currently account for about 25 per cent of overall scooter sales. However, the share could have been around 28-29 per cent if manufacturers were able to supply all the vehicles demanded by customers.

“One in four people are buying electric scooters. And one in four today does not reflect the reality of the market because all of us are supply constrained,” he noted. Phokela said the recent West Asia conflict -- which started in February -- has also increased consumer nervousness around petrol availability. He said the impact was less about petrol becoming significantly more expensive and more about consumers questioning whether they could always rely on petrol being available. At the same time, concerns around E20 petrol and government messaging on electrification are helping change consumer attitudes towards electric vehicles, he said. E20 refers to petrol containing up to 20 per cent ethanol.

Ather’s charging data also offers a fresh insight into how electric two-wheelers are being used. Phokela estimated that 98-99 per cent of charging happens at home, with public chargers mainly used for short top-ups during a journey rather than as the primary source of energy. The company currently operates about 5,400-5,500 public charging points, according to Phokela, and its network has an uptime of around 94-95 per cent. Uptime means the proportion of time a charger remains available for use. “Public charging is really opportunity charging, top-up charging. You stop for 15-20 minutes, get 30-40 kilometres of range and then you go back to your regular charging behavior," he noted.