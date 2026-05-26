AU Real Estate targets ₹1,600 crore sales from Ghaziabad housing project

NCR-based developer AU Real Estate on Monday said it is targeting ₹1,600 crore from its 5.6-acre residential development in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Scheduled for completion by 2031, the development will include three towers comprising 831 residential units, with an estimated investment of ₹1,200 crore.

People in the know told Business Standard that ticket prices for the development will range from ₹1.52 crore to ₹2.71 crore, with residences offered at an introductory base price of ₹6,900 per square foot.

They added that the land parcel for the project was secured through a competitive auction conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad at a transaction value of ₹336 crore.

“The project will be developed by Cosmos REIT, a 100 per cent subsidiary of AU Real Estate,” said Ashish Agarwal, director at AU Real Estate. He added that the project would benefit from its position along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and connectivity with Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi, and major corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). The firm had recently acquired selling rights for 609 residential units at stalled Amrapali projects — Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurion Park in Noida-Greater Noida — for ₹1,069 crore from the state-run NBCC. Earlier, AU Real Estate had also secured selling rights for Aspire Silicon City, another NBCC-helmed Amrapali project, for ₹1,468 crore.