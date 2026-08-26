August Energy, Energeia form $100 mn platform to decarbonise C&I facilities

Singapore-based energy-as-a-service (EaaS) infrastructure platform August Energy and Indian energy-efficiency firm Energeia on Wednesday announced a $100 million partnership to fund and deliver energy-efficiency infrastructure projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

The platform, called August Energeia, will finance and deploy upgrades to energy-intensive infrastructure across cooling, heating, steam, compressed air, fuel switching and motor-driven systems. It will also support the deployment of renewable energy systems across solar, wind and storage, led by August Energy, allowing customers to avoid upfront capital investment.

August Energeia will finance, implement and manage the energy infrastructure, with project economics linked to the performance and savings delivered, the companies said in a statement.