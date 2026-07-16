Aurum PropTech acquires Housing.com in all-equity deal to expand business

Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of property classified platform Housing.com in an all-equity deal, as part of its strategy to expand business.

Housing.com is owned by Australia's REA Group.

In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech said it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement for 100 per cent stake in Housing.com in an all-equity transaction.

Aurum PropTech will issue 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing about 20.5 per cent of the enlarged share capital).

Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9 per cent. At the current share price, Aurum's market capitalisation is nearly ₹1,900 crore on the BSE.