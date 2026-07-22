Ayr Energy sues Zetwerk, alleges trade secret theft in US filings

Ayr Energy Inc., a US-based maker of custom power transformers, has sued India's Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt Ltd and its affiliates, alleging they orchestrated a scheme to steal proprietary information and falsely market the resulting products. The lawsuit also names Zetwerk Manufacturing USA Inc., Unimacts Global LLC and KRYFS Power Components Ltd as defendants.

The California-based company is seeking to block imports of the transformers into the US through a complaint before the US International Trade Commission (ITC). In a separate Texas court filing, it is seeking at least $1 billion in damages, along with punitive damages, disgorgement of profits, corrective advertising and injunctive relief.

According to filings made before the ITC and the Texas Business Court, Zetwerk dispatched an operative who obtained a position at Ayr under false pretences and accessed Ayr's confidential information without authorisation. The operative allegedly left after only six weeks of employment. He resurfaced at Zetwerk as head of a new transformer delivery business. Soon after, the filings allege, Zetwerk began marketing custom transformer capabilities it had never previously possessed and implemented online advertising that traded on the Ayr Energy name itself. The filings allege, among other things, trade secret misappropriation, false and misleading advertising, wilful trademark infringement, knowing participation in breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, civil conspiracy, civil theft, conversion and unfair competition.

"The ITC complaint asks the Commission to institute an investigation and issue a limited exclusion order barring the accused transformers from entry into the United States, together with cease-and-desist orders halting their marketing, sale and distribution," said Ayr Energy. "The Texas counterclaims seek monetary damages of no less than $1 billion, exemplary damages, disgorgement, corrective advertising and injunctive relief." Zetwerk said the complaint came after Ayr's own claim against the manufacturing platform had collapsed. "It was withdrawn after it found no traction in a California court," Zetwerk said. The company added that it had filed the first case in Texas in October 2025, seeking $100 million in damages.

"Ayr's attempt to get that case dismissed was rejected by the court," Zetwerk said. It added that the dispute stemmed from allegations that Ayr co-founder Anirudh Reddy incorporated the company while serving as a senior Zetwerk executive and then left with confidential Zetwerk documents. "Our filings characterise this as plain theft. This latest complaint is Ayr's answer to a case it cannot avoid. We will prove these allegations in court," Zetwerk said. The development comes at a crucial time for Zetwerk. This month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the initial public offering (IPO) proposals of various companies, including Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses. The offering is expected to include a mix of fresh shares and an offer for sale by existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, Baillie Gifford, Rakesh Gangwal, Accel, Peak XV, GreenOak and Lightspeed. The final issue size and valuation will be determined through the book-building process. The company is looking to raise up to Rs 4,200 crore, according to sources.