Bandhan Bank shares slide 7.5% on reports of promoter exit options

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell 7.46 per cent on Monday amid reports that its promoter, Bandhan Financial Services, is exploring options including a stake sale or an initial public offering (IPO) to facilitate exits for long-term investors.

The stock declined as much as 12.21 per cent during the day to hit a low of Rs 154.15 before recovering to close at Rs 162.50 on the BSE.

According to reports, Bandhan Financial Services has appointed Jefferies to evaluate potential options, including selling shares to private equity investors or launching an IPO. The move is aimed at providing an exit route for long-term institutional investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and GIC Ventures, while also addressing regulatory requirements related to promoter shareholding in the bank.

Bandhan Financial Services currently holds a 39.74 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank. The matter was discussed at a board meeting of Bandhan Financial Services. In response to a clarification sought by the exchanges, the bank said it is not aware of any such development and has not received any communication in this regard. “Bank clarifies that it is not aware of any such development, and the Bank has not received any communication in this regard. Since the Bank is unaware of any such development, the Bank is not in the position to comment on the correctness of the abovementioned news item,” Bandhan Bank said in an exchange filing.