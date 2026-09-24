Bank strike from Sept 28-30: Why bankers are on strike again this month

Bank employees are set to go on a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30, weeks after a one-day strike on September 11 failed to resolve their key demands. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents several bank employee and officer unions, has maintained its strike call after a conciliation meeting with the government and bank management remained inconclusive.

The strike could affect branch-based banking for up to five consecutive days, as September 26 and 27 are Saturday and Sunday holidays. The government has therefore allowed public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) to open on Sunday (September 27) to reduce the disruption. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the opening of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on that day.

Why are bank employees going on a strike? The main demand is the implementation of a five-day banking week, under which all Saturdays would be holidays. Banks currently remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. According to the UFBU, the five-day banking proposal was agreed upon as part of the March 2024 wage revision settlement, but is still awaiting government approval. The union forum has said it will consider deferring the September 28-30 strike if there is concrete progress on the issue, The Print reported. The unions are also seeking withdrawal of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme . The government has kept the scheme in abeyance, but the five-day banking demand remains unresolved.

Bank unions have also raised issues related to pensions, recruitment, staffing and working conditions in their wider agitation. The Print reported that the five-day week demand has been raised by unions for more than a decade, with the second and fourth Saturdays becoming holidays in 2015. Why is the September 28-30 strike important? The timing of the strike is important because September 30 marks the half-yearly closing of banks. The Finance Ministry has warned that disruption around the closing date could affect customers, businesses, government transactions and international banking operations. The government has urged unions to call off the strike and continue discussions. At the September 22 conciliation meeting, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said the five-day banking issue was under consideration and that the views of other stakeholders would have to be taken into account, according to the UFBU.