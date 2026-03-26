Bankers suggest moratorium for MSMEs, mid-corporates amid West Asia crisis

When it comes to the retail portfolio, the challenge could be in the gold portfolio, as gold prices are correcting sharply. Lenders are closely monitoring volatility in gold prices, with borrowers being asked to either pledge additional gold or repay part of the principal in cases where loan-to-value (LTV) thresholds are breached. Gold-backed loans have seen strong growth in recent quarters, driven by a slowdown in unsecured lending amid rising asset quality concerns as well as higher gold prices. Gold loans have emerged as the second-largest retail loan segment after housing, with a portfolio of ₹16.2 trillion as on December 31, 2025, growing 44.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).