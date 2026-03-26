Bankers suggest moratorium for MSMEs, mid-corporates amid West Asia crisis

“They (RBI) are working out something with the government [on a relief package], as this is a special situation. If the current situation persists, many industries could face significant challenges. In such cases, due to cash flows getting impacted, some form of moratorium could be given, which would help them tide over the situation for a short period, say one or two months, until conditions begin to normalise,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank.
“The ceramic cluster in Morbi has been severely impacted, as it relies entirely on gas for tile manufacturing. Similarly, glass industries, particularly those involved in bangle making, are facing disruptions. Rice exporters, especially those dependent on markets in the Middle East, are also being affected. In addition, sectors such as fertilisers are experiencing challenges,” the person said.