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Bankers suggest moratorium for MSMEs, mid-corporates amid West Asia crisis

Bankers have proposed a time-bound, opt-in moratorium for MSMEs and mid-corporates to RBI to ease cash flow stress amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict

CII MSME, West Asia crisis, gas shortage India, MSME logistics, working capital stress
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The banking regulator has sought data from banks on their exposure to the region and the industries that may be affected. The Centre has also taken stock of the situation, and banks have been asked to provide their suggestions, which they are currently submitting, sources said.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 7:12 PM IST
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With the West Asia conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States nearing a month, bankers have suggested to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Centre that a time-bound moratorium on debt repayments for MSMEs and mid-corporates could be considered to help them tide over the impact of the disruption on their cash flows, without leading to asset quality implications, sources aware of the development said.
 
An opt-in framework is being suggested, wherein borrowers facing cash flow stress can voluntarily avail themselves of the moratorium, instead of banks assessing stress on a case-by-case basis before extending relief, sources added.
 
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed a moratorium on debt repayments due to the widespread disruption to businesses and the consequent strain on cash flows. Bankers said a similar arrangement could be considered if the conflict in West Asia continues, as many industries are likely to face challenges.
 
The banking regulator has sought data from banks on their exposure to the region and the industries that may be affected. The Centre has also taken stock of the situation, and banks have been asked to provide their suggestions, which they are currently submitting, sources said.
 
“They (RBI) are working out something with the government [on a relief package], as this is a special situation. If the current situation persists, many industries could face significant challenges. In such cases, due to cash flows getting impacted, some form of moratorium could be given, which would help them tide over the situation for a short period, say one or two months, until conditions begin to normalise,” said a senior banker at a state-owned bank.
 
“The ceramic cluster in Morbi has been severely impacted, as it relies entirely on gas for tile manufacturing. Similarly, glass industries, particularly those involved in bangle making, are facing disruptions. Rice exporters, especially those dependent on markets in the Middle East, are also being affected. In addition, sectors such as fertilisers are experiencing challenges,” the person said.
 
Bankers said there are no asset quality issues in their loan portfolio so far. If the conflict continues, then such issues may arise during the April–June quarter.
 
According to RBI data, as of January 31, 2026, banks’ micro, small, and medium portfolio is to the tune of ₹14.57 trillion.
 
“What we are suggesting is an opt-in framework, meaning that any customer facing difficulty can choose to avail of the relief. Assessing each customer individually to determine whether they are under stress would be difficult, as this responsibility would fall on branches and relationship managers,” the banker quoted above said.
 
When it comes to the retail portfolio, the challenge could be in the gold portfolio, as gold prices are correcting sharply. Lenders are closely monitoring volatility in gold prices, with borrowers being asked to either pledge additional gold or repay part of the principal in cases where loan-to-value (LTV) thresholds are breached. Gold-backed loans have seen strong growth in recent quarters, driven by a slowdown in unsecured lending amid rising asset quality concerns as well as higher gold prices. Gold loans have emerged as the second-largest retail loan segment after housing, with a portfolio of ₹16.2 trillion as on December 31, 2025, growing 44.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

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Topics :RBIMSMEWest AsiaIndustry NewsIsrael Iran ConflictWar ConflictBankers

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 7:12 PM IST

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