Banking system liquidity surplus near 3-month low on advance tax outflows

Surplus liquidity in the banking system narrowed sharply to its lowest level in nearly three months, weighed down by advance tax outflows, despite liquidity support measures undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data analysed by PTI, surplus liquidity in the banking system dropped sharply to ₹4,772.21 crore on June 17, from ₹23,881.21 crore on June 16.

The liquidity surplus reported on June 17 was the lowest level since March 22, 2026, when the banking system was in a liquidity deficit of ₹65,395.64 crore, the RBI data shows.

Experts attributed the narrowing of liquidity to outflows on account of advance tax payments. Further, they added that the central bank may conduct more VRR (variable rate repo) auctions in the coming days to support liquidity in the banking system.