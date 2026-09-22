Before you bite: How FMCG companies manage food-safety from factory to shelf

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued more than 150 notices to food companies in recent months over misleading advertisements, false claims and non-compliance with labelling regulations. The list included some of the country's biggest food and beverage companies, including Nestlé India, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola India, Mondelez India, Abbott India and Ferrero India. In August, FSSAI prohibited the sale of all variants of ghee manufactured by Daman-based SDP Industries after multiple samples were found non-compliant. The regulator also issued notices to ecommerce companies and food-service chains, seized products, and, in some cases, suspended licences.

These actions point to an industry under close scrutiny over its food-safety systems—what it makes, what it tells consumers, and how it tries to catch a problem before a packet reaches the market.

Self regulation before the regulator arrives Every packet on a supermarket shelf has to pass through a chain of checks, beginning with suppliers and raw materials and continuing through manufacturing, testing, packaging and dispatch. Companies have to decide when a raw material can enter production, when a batch should be held, whether a deviation can be corrected and when a product must be rejected. If something goes wrong after the product has left the factory, they also need to be able to identify the affected batch and trace where it has gone. There is a regulatory baseline for these systems. FSSAI's conditions of licence require food businesses, among other things, to maintain prescribed sanitary and hygienic standards, keep daily records of production and raw-material use, ensure the source and standards of raw materials, and test relevant chemical or microbiological contaminants through their own or NABL-accredited/FSSAI-notified laboratories. Such testing must be undertaken as often as warranted by historical data and risk assessment and at least once every six months.

However, it does mean that every company needs to follow an identical testing programme. Businesses can carry out additional supplier, lot-wise, batch-wise or in-process checks depending on the product and the risks they identify. The way food fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies monitor the packets they produce varies by product. A spice maker has to deal with agricultural raw materials, contamination and cross-contamination. A dry-snack maker has to control moisture, temperature and seasoning. A ghee producer may need to take its quality checks back to the farms supplying the milk. The first checks Business Standard spoke to The Healthy Binge, a packaged-snacks company, which said its quality-check system begins with the supplier. “We assess the vendor, check the relevant licence and understand how the ingredients and raw materials are handled. We also review their laboratory reports and Certificate of Analysis (CoA),” said Tukaram Bade, production head at The Healthy Binge.

The company then takes samples of incoming material and tests them in its own laboratory. The results are compared with the company's specifications and the supplier's CoA. Only material that passes the checks is allowed into production, he said. The company says it has 40 quality checks at different stages. Its monthly internal food-safety audits use the applicable FSSAI checklist and cover areas such as facilities, operations, sanitation, personal hygiene, training and complaint handling. The checks extend from raw-material inspection and adulteration testing to in-process controls and finished-product testing. For ZOFF, a spices and food-products maker, the first check happens even before a raw-material consignment is unloaded. “We have a checklist to ensure that the incoming material is safe and meets the required food-safety standards,” said Abhishake Jetly, plant head at ZOFF. The vehicle is checked for basic hygiene, including whether it is covered and whether there are visible signs of fungus, scattered material or poor handling.

The material is then sampled from different parts of different bags before being tested for physical contamination and chemical specifications. Jetly said the testing takes about eight hours, after which the material is released for grinding or cleaning, sorting and packing, depending on the product. This kind of control is important because a finished product can only be as reliable as the raw material that enters the factory. How far upstream can food-safety checks go? For Bharat Vedica, a ghee brand, the quality chain begins even further upstream. A significant part of its ghee is sourced from partner farms. According to Shivanand Solapure, senior QA/QC executive at Bharat Vedica, a member of the company's consultant team visits a vendor's production unit every week.

The audit looks at how the Gir cows are kept, including their feed, water and overall management, as well as hygiene practices at the farm. “The quality and safety of the milk depend on what happens before it reaches the processing stage,” he said. Samples are taken from every batch of ghee received and sent to an external laboratory approved by FSSAI. Bharat Vedica checks parameters including colour, smell and moisture, along with possible contamination and adulteration, and compares the results with its specifications. The company also has controls at the packing stage. Workers handling the product are provided hygiene kits and required to use gloves and masks and follow cleaning and sanitation protocols, Solapure said.

A batch can also be held or rejected for a change in colour or smell. Bharat Vedica attributes some such variation to natural differences in the milk arising from factors such as the animal's hormones, feeding and routine. The company says it investigates such deviations rather than releasing a batch simply to meet production schedules. The next challenge is preventing contamination or mix-ups inside the plant. At ZOFF, raw materials are stored on pallets, with separate areas for allergens such as peanuts. The company also uses layered packaging for incoming material to limit contamination. Spices create another problem as strong aromas can transfer between products if materials are not handled or stored properly, Jetly said.

The Healthy Binge takes a similar approach. Its storage team is informed in advance about incoming materials so that appropriate space can be prepared. Ingredients are stored separately and samples are randomly collected after receipt. Batch-wise and date-wise storage also helps maintain traceability. The food-safety system also depends on whether workers follow hygiene procedures consistently. For ZOFF, this point is among the biggest practical challenges. Jetly said the plant employs around 120-140 permanent and contractual workers, with significant turnover among contract workers. He said new workers need frequent training on food-safety practices and the correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The company conducts weekly training, including basic shop-floor hygiene and hand-washing practices.

FSSAI's Food Safety Training and Certification programme, or FoSTaC, recommends that licensed food businesses have at least one trained and certified Food Safety Supervisor for every 25 food handlers at each premise. Food Safety Supervisors are expected to train and supervise other food handlers. ZOFF's weekly shop-floor training is therefore a company-level practice within this wider training framework. Who gets to stop production or dispatch? According to the industry players, one of the most important tests of a food-safety system is what happens when quality assurance and production/dispatch targets collide. The Healthy Binge Co-founder Pranav Korke acknowledged that there can be a “tussle” between production and quality because production has targets while the quality team has reasons to reject material. “The final say rests with the quality team,” he said. If quality rejects a material, production has to stop, and if it rejects a produced batch, the dispatch doesn't happen, even if that means losing production or sales.

At ZOFF, manufacturing and commercial teams cannot override a food-safety hold or rejection, according to co-founder Akash Agrawalla. About 5 per cent of batches were placed on hold over the past year due to moisture-related issues, with affected stock kept within the factory until the issue was resolved and the required checks completed, he said. A hold, however, does not automatically mean a product is unsafe. It can mean that a test is pending, a specification has not been met or a deviation needs investigation. What happens when a batch fails a check? Depending on the problem, the quality team can order reprocessing, further testing or rejection. According to The Healthy Binge and Zoff, moisture-related non-conformities have been among the reasons for batch holds. The companies say they corrects these through drying, after which reworked material can be used only after the required checks. But if a problem occurs during the extrusion process or seasoning and changes the characteristics of the finished product, the batch is discarded, according to the company.

This distinction matters. A quality hold or rework is an intermediate control, while the test is whether the material ultimately meets the applicable specifications before being released. FSSAI's recall regulations similarly contemplate retrieval, destruction or reprocessing as possible outcomes once food enters a recall process. This also has a business cost. The company says normal manufacturing wastage is 7-9 per cent. This figure covers normal manufacturing wastage and should not be read as the proportion of production rejected for food-safety reasons. It tracks these losses through production and quality records to identify recurring problems. Consumer complaints trigger another layer of investigation and CAPA, or corrective and preventive action, process. Jetly said the company aims to respond within seven days, with the action depending on the nature of the complaint. A complaint about foreign material like hair, for example, can result in tighter PPE requirements and additional worker training.

The final test According to Jetly, the company conducts quarterly market sampling and independent laboratory testing. He said reports from the testing are also uploaded to the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. Once a product leaves the factory, traceability is not merely an internal management tool. FSSAI's 2017 recall regulations require food business operators to maintain distribution records containing information including suppliers and customers, lot or batch numbers, pack size, brand, manufacturing date, and expiry or best-before date. Manufacturers, importers and wholesale suppliers are also required to maintain an up-to-date recall plan. The Healthy Binge conducts quarterly mock-recall and traceability exercises. Its records link raw-material lots, manufacturing batches, inventory and dispatch information. The exercise tests both backward traceability, from a finished product to its ingredients and manufacturing records, and forward traceability through the distribution chain.

During recalls, the company needs to establish where the stock is, coordinate with distributors, stop further sales and account for what has been withdrawn. The statutory timeline is tighter once a business concludes that food requires recall. The 2017 regulations require the food business operator to submit prescribed information to the concerned authority immediately and no later than 24 hours after the need for recall comes to its notice. It must stop distribution—and production, if necessary—without waiting for further instructions from FSSAI or the state Commissioner of Food Safety. Since March 18, 2026, FSSAI has required new recalls initiated by food businesses or enforcement authorities to be recorded through the Food Recall functionality in FoSCoS. Recall information is also made accessible to consumers and other stakeholders through the portal.

What happens when a regulator's test finds a problem? A company laboratory's result is not necessarily the end of the testing process. Under the Food Safety and Standards Rules, a food business operator can challenge a food analyst's report before the designated officer. Where the prescribed conditions are met, a part of the sample can be sent to a referral laboratory; the referral laboratory's report is final for that appeal. Government data show that 518,559 enforcement samples were analysed across states and Union territories over the three financial years from 2022-23 to 2024-25. During the same period, 88,192 cases were decided with penalties, 3,614 cases resulted in convictions and 1,161 licences were cancelled.