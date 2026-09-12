Bengal CM Suvendu pitches business-friendly climate to industrialists

The West Bengal government on Saturday invited industrialists and business groups to invest in the state, asserting that the new government was working to create a conducive business environment through new policies and incentives.

Speaking at a summit organised by a news channel, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would soon unveil new industrial and land policies and amendments to the land ceiling Act, along with a package of incentives for investors, though he did not give a timeline or further details.

Adhikari said industrialisation would help generate employment in the state, where, he claimed, a large number of educated youths were without jobs.

He also claimed that nearly one crore migrant labourers from the state were currently working outside. "This is a truly patriotic government functioning properly. We are working on the industrial policy, the industrial land policy, the Land Ceiling Act, incentives and other investor-related measures. The roadmap is being prepared, and we will launch it soon," he said before leaving for Delhi to attend the BRICS summit. Citing progress over the past four months, Adhikari said he had visited several locations for 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking) ceremonies and cited the expansion of several projects as an example of ongoing investment. He also referred to dairy cooperative Amul in the context of industrial activity in the state.