Bengal Durga Puja business booms for big organisers, smaller committees lag

West Bengal's Durga Puja commercial landscape was marked by uneven gains this year, with large puja organisers, malls, organised retailers and e-commerce platforms reporting brisk business, while smaller puja committees, traditional markets and hawkers struggled to keep pace.

While government data showed 13,000 more pujas being organised this year than last, the divide between big-budget celebrations and smaller community pujas remained stark.

Large and traditionally popular puja organisers reported fully booked outdoor advertising slots, with rates rising by at least 20 per cent amid the growing use of LED displays. Smaller committees, however, faced weaker advertising demand, with some outdoor advertising slots remaining vacant.

Kajol Sarkar, an office-bearer of the Forum for Durgotsab, an umbrella body representing over 550 community Durga Puja committees in Kolkata, Howrah and their suburbs, said advertisers were concentrating on specific routes rather than spreading their spending across locations. According to him, around 30 per cent of outdoor advertising slots at smaller pujas remained vacant. The growing use of LED digital hoardings this year has further widened the gap between large and small pujas, with advertising rates at prominent celebrations rising while smaller committees struggle to attract advertisers. "Advertisement rates at big-budget pujas went up by at least 20 per cent due to LED displays, but brands rationalised spends by going slow on smaller roads and puja committees," said Amit Mitra, executive vice-president of Pioneer Publicity Corporation.

Park Street, Camac Street and Theatre Road emerged as key advertising hubs, partly because these areas fall within Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's Bhabanipur constituency. Organised retail, meanwhile, reported strong sales during the festive period. Siddharth Pansari, managing director of Primarc Projects Private Limited, said the company's mall recorded around 17 per cent growth in footfall over the 45-day pre-Puja period compared with last year. "We are seeing strong demand across women's wear, kidswear, footwear, men's casual wear and beauty products, alongside high-value purchases at leading retail outlets," he said. Footfall rose from nearly five lakh in September to around seven lakh in October, while festive business was expected to touch about Rs 38 crore during the month, Pansari said.

Department store chains such as Style Bazaar, Bazaar Kolkata, Fashion Bazaar and Zudio, which cater to middle- and mass-market consumers, also drew heavy crowds across the city and its surrounding areas. The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) on Monday expressed concern over the rising volume of online festive sales and deep discounts offered by e-commerce platforms, saying the widening price gap between online and offline sellers was hurting traditional retailers. E-commerce companies have reportedly clocked around Rs 24,000 crore in sales in the first two days of the festive season. CWBTA president Sushil Poddar said the issue was not the growth of e-commerce itself, but the large difference in prices offered by online and offline sellers.

"Traditional retailers are losing business because they simply cannot match prices offered by large online platforms," he said. Asit Kumar Saha, a representative of the Hawkers Joint Action Committee, said online shopping, department stores and malls had hurt small hawkers in traditional markets, including MG Road, Burrabazar, Hatibagan, Shyambazar, Jadavpur and, to some extent, Gariahat. "The threat of eviction by Kolkata Municipal Corporation engineers after the Puja has added to their anxiety. Customers are bargaining more, thinning margins or even forcing sales at a loss," he said. Economist Saibal Kar, a professor at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta, said Puja shopping in Kolkata had traditionally catered to two broad groups: relatively affluent consumers who shopped at malls and major brands, and the larger number of shoppers who bought garments from stores in areas such as Rashbehari, Burrabazar and Hatibagan.