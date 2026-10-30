Bengaluru matches Tokyo with 11.5% office rent growth in Q3: Knight Frank

Bengaluru and the National Capital Region (NCR) ranked among the top 10 markets for office rental growth, with the former matching Japanese megacity Tokyo, recording an 11.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in prime office rents in the third quarter of 2026, according to the Asia-Pacific Research, Office Markets – Q3 2026 report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank, released on Friday.

Mumbai and Delhi-NCR recorded YoY rental growth of 4 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, while prime office rents across Asia-Pacific (APAC) increased 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Rental growth across India’s key office markets reflects the continuing premium placed on quality and location. Bengaluru’s stronger growth highlights the value of well-positioned office assets, while Mumbai and Delhi-NCR reflect the distinct dynamics of more mature business markets,” Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India, said.

The study, which tracked 24 markets across APAC, included three Indian cities – Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Prime rental rates across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR stood at ₹2,015, ₹4,111 and ₹4,428 per sq ft per annum, respectively, while office vacancy rates stood at 13.4 per cent, 15.2 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively. In terms of occupancy costs, Delhi-NCR was the highest-ranked Indian market, in seventh place, with costs of $73.11 (₹6,965) per sq ft per annum. Mumbai ranked eighth, with costs of $68.39 (₹6,514) per sq ft per annum. Bengaluru recorded occupancy costs of $37.16 (₹3,539) per sq ft per annum, making it one of the more affordable office markets in the region.