Southeast Asia is emerging as the preferred international air travel destination for Indian travellers during the year-end holiday period. Thailand leads international air travel bookings, followed by Colombo, which has overtaken Dubai and Phuket to secure the second spot.

Vietnam and Japan have also seen a sharp increase in demand, according to Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker, which tracked travel trends for November 20 to December 31, 2026.

Hanoi recorded the highest year-on-year (YoY) growth in bookings at 44.6 per cent, followed by Phu Quoc at 33.2 per cent and Tokyo at 22.2 per cent. Hong Kong and Colombo registered growth of 14.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively.