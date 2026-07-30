Bengaluru restaurants threaten Swiggy, Zomato boycott: What's the dispute?

Bengaluru's restaurant bodies have threatened to stop accepting orders through food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato from August 15 if their concerns over commissions, discounts, advertising fees and payout deductions are not addressed.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) and other restaurant groups have sought a written response from the platforms, demanding greater transparency in commissions and payouts. They argue that mounting deductions are eating into already thin profit margins at a time when operating costs continue to rise.

Why are Bengaluru's restaurants threatening a boycott?

Restaurant associations say food delivery platforms levy multiple charges beyond their headline commission rates. These include payment gateway fees, promotional charges, advertising costs and deductions linked to discounts and loyalty programmes.

According to BBHA president S Subramanya Holla, restaurants are being charged commissions ranging from 8-10 per cent to as high as 28 per cent in some cases. He described the charges as exorbitant, arguing that restaurants do not operate on margins high enough to absorb them. The associations have also alleged that advertisement and promotional charges are sometimes deducted without obtaining explicit written or digital consent from restaurant owners. They are demanding a one-click opt-out mechanism for advertisements and greater transparency in monthly settlement statements. Restaurant owners have further objected to automatic deductions following customer complaints and the absence of compensation when orders are cancelled after food has already been prepared.

What are restaurants demanding from Swiggy and Zomato? The restaurant bodies have sought: Transparent monthly settlement statements detailing every deduction

End to unauthorised advertisement and promotional charges

Fairer policies for customer complaints and order cancellations

Compensation for orders cancelled after food preparation

Removal of one-sided contractual clauses

Dedicated relationship managers for dispute resolution

Simpler mechanism to opt out of promotional campaigns The associations have warned that if their concerns are not addressed by August 15, affiliated restaurants across Bengaluru could stop accepting orders through the platforms. How much do restaurants actually pay in commissions and fees? While advertised commission rates often range between 15 per cent and 30 per cent, restaurants say their effective costs are significantly higher once additional charges are factored in. The total deduction on an order can range from 25 per cent to more than 35 per cent and, in some cases, may exceed 40 per cent.

The charges typically include: Base commission: 15-30 per cent of the order value GST on commission: 18 per cent levied on the commission charged by the platform Payment gateway charges: Around 1-3 per cent for online transactions Marketing and promotional fees: Around 5-8 per cent Packaging costs: Often ranging between ₹15 and ₹35 per order Restaurant-funded discounts offered through platform promotions Additional programme-related or surcharge fees may also apply, depending on the platform and service. For restaurants, these deductions come on top of food costs, employee salaries, rent, electricity and other operating expenses. An example: What restaurants earn from a ₹500 order

The cumulative impact of these charges can significantly reduce what restaurants eventually receive from an order. Consider an order worth ₹500: Order value: ₹500 Base commission (22 per cent): ₹110 GST on commission (18 per cent): ₹19.80 Packaging charges: ₹25 Restaurant-funded discount: ₹50 Payment gateway charges: ₹7.50 Total deductions: ₹212.30 Amount received by the restaurant: ₹287.70 This leaves the restaurant with ₹287.70 from the original ₹500 order, translating into an effective platform cost of 42.5 per cent. When food costs account for roughly 30-35 per cent of an order's value, restaurants are left with a relatively small amount to cover rent, salaries, utilities and profits. Industry bodies argue that this makes many delivery orders either break-even or loss-making, particularly for smaller establishments.