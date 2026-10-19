Beyond Diwali sales, Sivakasi eyes global fireworks market with exports

"We want Sivakasi to compete with the world through better technology, higher standards and new markets, while ensuring that the dignity, welfare and livelihoods of its workers remain at the heart of this transformation,” state industries minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sivakasi, S Keerthana, told Business Standard. If export plans become a reality, Indian manufacturers will soon be able to pitch Sivakasi as an alternative to China’s Liuyang as an export hub in the global market.
The size of the Indian fireworks industry is around Rs 6,000 crore, of which around Rs 5,100 crore comes from Sivakasi. Of the total sales from Sivakasi, nearly 80 per cent, or over Rs 4,000 crore, comes from Diwali markets across the country, while around 10 per cent comes from Vishu sales in Kerala, and another 10 per cent is accounted for by all other festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. The Tamil Nadu government is trying to improve logistics and transport infrastructure to facilitate exports from Chennai and Thoothukudi ports.