Beyond Diwali sales, Sivakasi eyes global fireworks market with exports

Sivakasi has already started receiving firm enquiries from European and United States customers, with one Poland-based company already showing strong interest. This also includes companies that used to place large orders in China. If plans by the C Joseph Vijay government become a reality, a policy that may bring Sivakasi in line with global standards will be in place soon, and the state is also pitching for certain policy relaxations from the Centre to boost exports. Industry sources reveal that Sivakasi is also witnessing a marginal rise in orders this festive season, despite a price increase of between 30 and 50 per cent.