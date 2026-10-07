Beyond port expansion, Odisha eyes ₹50,000 crore major maritime investments

Odisha’s eastern coast is emerging as a major maritime investment hub, with a pipeline of more than ₹50,000 crore spanning port expansion, new port development and shipbuilding infrastructure. The investment push is being led by Paradip Port’s next phase of capacity expansion, alongside the proposed Bahuda port in Ganjam district and a planned shipbuilding cluster in Kendrapara district, signalling a broader transformation of the state’s coastline into a multifaceted maritime and logistics hub. The investment pipeline for Paradip Port includes a ₹3,005 crore deep-draft Western Dock, which has been designed to add about 25 million tonnes a year (mtpa) of capacity and enable the handling of Capesize vessels with drafts of up to 18.5 metres.

Paradip has been identified as a green hydrogen hub, with infrastructure planned to support green hydrogen, green ammonia and related commodities. The Centre has approved ₹797.17 crore for a dedicated jetty and allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo, with a proposed capacity of 4 mtpa. The investment push came as Paradip Port crossed a significant scale threshold, handling a record 156.45 million tonnes of cargo in 2025–26, more than double the 76.39 million tonnes handled in 2015–16. The port now has a rated capacity of around 289 mtpa and has set a long-term objective of crossing 500 mtpa by 2047. It has been designated as a mega port.

According to officials, the new investment cycle is aimed at building the infrastructure and industries required for the next stage of growth. More than 70 per cent of the work on the Western Dock has been completed, with the draft reaching 16 metres, and it will be fully operational by March 2027. Susanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson of Paradip Port Authority (PPA), said the mega port designation recognises the scale Paradip has already achieved. “Our next task is to convert this scale into wider economic value through stronger logistics, deeper maritime infrastructure, clean energy, industrial development and new maritime capabilities around the port,” he said.

PPA is also planning further modernisation and mechanisation of its existing facilities, including additional berths and upgrades to cargo-handling infrastructure. Paradip is also emerging as an anchor for new maritime industries, particularly clean energy. The proposed green energy ecosystem will connect renewable energy generation with the production, storage, transport and export of clean energy products, while creating demand for specialised infrastructure, engineering and technical services. "A land parcel of more than 400 acres is required for the green hydrogen hub. The port authority has around 200 acres of land and the state government has been requested for additional 200 acres of land. The work will start once the required land is acquired," sources said.

Apart from this, a proposed shipbuilding cluster in the Mahanadi region of Kendrapara, with an estimated investment of around ₹24,700 crore and an envisaged capacity of about 1.2 million gross tonnes annually, is coming up in the region. The National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Odisha Ltd (NSHIPOL) has received in-principle approval under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) for the project. Meanwhile, the joint venture (JV) for the proposed Bahuda port in Ganjam has received in-principle approval and will be developed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). PPA will be the lead partner with a 51 per cent equity stake, while the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) will hold 26 per cent, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) 14 per cent and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd (SFCL) the remaining 9 per cent.