BGMI paying users climb 17% amid rise in India's in-game spending trends
This is the first time a gaming company has publicly shared India-specific paying user growth numbersAyushi Singh New Delhi
This is the first time a gaming company has publicly shared India-specific paying user growth numbersAyushi Singh New Delhi
- Lower-cost Royal Pass subscriptions bringing in first-time spenders
- Premium XSuit cosmetic offerings rose 26%
- Anime, IPL, and Indian creators-led collaborations driving purchases
- UPI-led payments and rising Tier-II spending aid growth
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 6:15 PM IST