Bhumika Realty sees Faridabad land investment topping ₹1K cr by March 2027

Delhi-NCR-based Bhumika Realty expects its cumulative land investment in Faridabad to cross Rs 1,000 crore by March 2027, including over Rs 550 crore invested in the city over the past 12 months, the group announced on Wednesday.

“Our investments reflect our long-term confidence in Faridabad’s growth potential. With over Rs 550 crore invested in the past 12 months, we expect our cumulative land investment in the city to exceed Rs 1,000 crore by March 2027,” Uddhav Poddar, chairman and managing director of Bhumika Group, said.

The company said it is expanding its presence across residential, plotted and mixed-use developments.

“We remain focused on building a diversified real estate portfolio through institutional partnerships and disciplined execution,” Poddar added.

As part of its expansion, the company has inaugurated a 15,000 sq ft experience centre at ICON, its flagship mixed-use development on Delhi–Mathura Road, featuring a sample apartment. Construction at the project is underway. The company has also acquired land across multiple sectors in Faridabad. Its plotted development in Sector 114 has received its development licence and is awaiting Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration. The group’s current portfolio includes ICON in Faridabad and Urban Square in Udaipur, alongside a pipeline of residential and plotted developments. Bhumika Realty is the real estate arm of Bhumika Group. The company’s growth is supported by institutional partnerships, including a Rs 170 crore funding arrangement with BGO for ICON and a Rs 500 crore platform with Blackstone-backed ASK Property Fund for plotted development opportunities. An initial investment of Rs 125 crore has been deployed in Faridabad.