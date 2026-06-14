Bio-energy emerging as key pillar of India's green growth strategy: TPCI

Bio-energy is emerging as a key pillar of India's green growth strategy and is set to play a crucial role in the country's energy transition, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said on Sunday.

The council, on June 12, gathered policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, energy experts, innovators, and stakeholders from across the bio-energy ecosystem to deliberate on strategies for accelerating India's transition towards sustainable and energy-secure growth.

It said that the council has constituted a Bio-Energy Committee to bring together stakeholders across the sector, facilitate dialogue on policy and regulatory reforms, and recommend frameworks to accelerate adoption and unlock investment potential.

"Our goal is to strengthen India's bio-energy ecosystem and align industry priorities with our national climate commitments, including the pledge to achieve net-zero emissions. Now is the time. Collaboration will be the key. Government, industry, and academia must work together to ensure innovation, affordability, and scalability," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said. He said that huge opportunities are there in the bio-energy sector, and it will help reduce dependence on fossil fuels while addressing waste management challenges. From bio-CNG and ethanol blending to biomass power generation, this sector can significantly strengthen India's clean energy mix, create rural employment and empower farmers, Singla said.