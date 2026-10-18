Biodiesel enters fuel mix as govt OMCs face growing margin squeeze

In October, both private retailers raised petrol prices by ₹5 a litre and diesel prices by ₹3 a litre. Biodiesel, an alternative fuel component that can be blended with conventional diesel, is produced by chemically processing vegetable oils such as soybean and palm oil, waste cooking grease, used cooking oil and animal fats. Ethanol, by contrast, is an alcohol typically produced from sugarcane, corn and other biomass.

Under the National Policy on Biofuels, India has set an indicative target of 5 per cent biodiesel blending in diesel by 2030. Yet biodiesel-blended fuel currently accounts for no more than 0.5 per cent at most retail outlets. “This 5 per cent was expected and may gradually happen across the country, as it is part of the government policy. However, we are not aware of this now. The oil marketing companies may also have to fine-tune technology, it seems,” said Sai Giridhar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).