Home / Industry / News / BIS mandates labels for games with caste, religion and race content

BIS mandates labels for games with caste, religion and race content

New BIS norms require video and digital games in India to carry 'socially sensitive themes' labels and age ratings, raising compliance burden for global publishers

gaming
premium
Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Video and digital games published in India will be required to carry a “socially sensitive themes” label if they include content related to social discrimination, race, religious symbols, deities, or caste. This label will also have to be carried in games that depict nationality, gender, physical and mental disability, and may impact the sentiments of domestic communities.
 
These labelling requirements for video and digital game publishers have been mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). All companies or persons that publish and distribute such video and digital games publicly, including through online mechanisms, will have to carry these labels and disclaimers.
 
“By establishing these standards, we aim to promote a safer and more transparent gaming environment, which protects younger audiences from potentially inappropriate content while balancing the creative freedom of game studios,” said the standards agency, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
 
The BIS requirement for these labels is likely to create an additional compliance burden for global social and video gaming companies looking to enter India, according to industry executives.
 
“Most global gaming companies follow the IARC (International Age Rating Coalition) norms for age-gating and content labelling of their games. Once they obtain the IARC approval, there is a general understanding that such games can then be distributed globally. The BIS norms are very different,” a gaming company executive said, asking not to be named.
 
Though India has banned all forms of real-money games, the BIS has mandated that video and digital games that have content that promotes or glorifies betting or gambling activities should carry the “gambling” label.
 
Apart from labels for socially sensitive themes, games published and distributed in the country will also have to explicitly mention and prominently display on their packaging an “in-game purchases” label if they offer users the option to buy virtual goods, services, or benefits while playing.
 
The BIS has also mandated different age ratings for these games based on their content.
 
For example, digital and video games which are suitable for children up to three years should not contain any bad language or harmful visuals, while those for children between three and seven years “may contain cartoon, fantasy, a very mild form of violence or mild language”, with the appropriate universal/adult (U/A) age rating depicted clearly.
 
Video and digital games made for children aged 7–13 may contain mild violence, provided they have appropriate age ratings. Games for children aged 16–18 will be allowed to contain intense violence, blood, gore, sexual content, simulated gambling, or very strong and abusive language, provided they have the appropriate labelling.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China, Japan draw GLP-1 investments as India remains low-value market

India added record wind energy capacity of 6.3 GW in 2025, says GWEC

Odisha pins hopes on JSW-POSCO steel plant amid stronger India-Korea ties

Premium

CERC proposes market coupling to unify power pricing across exchanges

Premium

Construction activity in Q1 2026 slows by 36% amid West Asia conflict

Topics :gaming industryVideo gameGames

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story