Blinkit expands beyond metros in India's quick-commerce market race

India’s quick-commerce battle is tilting further in favour of Eternal’s Blinkit, according to a new CLSA report. The brokerage found that Blinkit now accounts for close to 30 per cent of dark stores across the country’s top 10 cities and more than 34 per cent nationally. It has the highest store count in six of the cities, with Zepto leading in three of the remaining four. Blinkit’s exclusive presence in more than 180 cities, CLSA said, positions it to capture an outsized share as adoption spreads beyond India’s largest metros.

The report said quick-commerce players were deepening their presence in existing markets while selectively expanding into new geographies. “Eternal’s Blinkit continues to lead this expansion,” it said.

The quick-commerce footprint has expanded to 477 cities nationally, according to CLSA’s tracking, with the top 10 cities alone accounting for 3,536 dark stores across the five players monitored by the brokerage: Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and BigBasket. The report said Blinkit’s superior store density supported faster delivery, a broader assortment and stronger operating leverage, reinforcing its competitive advantages over peers. In newly entered markets, the report said players appeared to be adopting a measured rollout approach, with relatively smaller dark-store footprints as they tested local demand and unit economics before scaling. At the same time, emerging players were increasingly targeting geographies that remained underpenetrated by incumbents, seeking to establish an early foothold and secure first-mover advantages. Notably, within the top 10 cities, the report said Flipkart Minutes had already surpassed Swiggy Instamart in both dark-store count and pin code coverage. Flipkart Minutes had 627 dark stores in the top 10 cities, compared with Swiggy Instamart’s 615, CLSA’s data showed, while BigBasket trailed the group with 497.

The report said Swiggy appeared to be increasing its network density, consistent with the strategy highlighted at its investor day. Over the past month, Swiggy added the highest number of dark stores among the top three quick-commerce players across the top 10 cities, a push that CLSA said could support faster delivery times, an improved customer experience and better utilisation of its existing logistics network. Even so, Swiggy Instamart’s total dark-store count in the top 10 cities now trails that of Flipkart Minutes, CLSA noted. This highlights how quickly density gains can be offset by a rival’s broader footprint.

The report said net pin code addition by quick-commerce players lagged the pin code expansion driven by the top three players, suggesting that they were targeting untapped geographies to secure a first-mover advantage before incumbent players established a presence. As these markets mature, established players may be able to scale more efficiently by leveraging existing consumer awareness and demand, reducing the need for significant category-building investments. While competition remains intense in the largest cities, the gap in network presence becomes more pronounced beyond the top urban centres. Blinkit maintains a leading footprint across most city cohorts, reflecting its focus on both depth in core markets and breadth across smaller cities. Blinkit’s share remains resilient and improves outside the largest cities, indicating stronger penetration of emerging markets and underserved geographies. This broad-based presence, coupled with its exclusive footprint across numerous cities, could provide a first-mover advantage as quick-commerce adoption expands beyond major metropolitan areas.

City-level data bear this out: Bengaluru has the largest dark-store base of any city at 735, with Blinkit’s 180 stores leading all players there, according to CLSA’s breakdown. Zepto leads in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. In Hyderabad, its 127 stores outnumber Blinkit’s 107. Flipkart Minutes holds the top spot in Kolkata with 72 stores, ahead of Blinkit’s 64. Mumbai recorded the highest pin code coverage among the top 10 cities at 114, while Gurugram had the lowest at 24, despite having 225 dark stores. “The first-mover positioning could enable Blinkit to capture a disproportionate share of future quick commerce adoption as growth expands beyond Tier-1 cities,” the report said.