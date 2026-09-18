Blinkit to sell PM Vishwakarma products, widen artisans' market access

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to expand market access for artisans and craftspeople covered under the government’s PM Vishwakarma scheme, with the initiative currently being piloted in Bengaluru.

Under the partnership, handcrafted products made by PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries will be listed on the Blinkit app, giving artisans access to a wider customer base beyond traditional markets. The pilot is expected to be expanded to other cities, Eternal Ltd, which operates Zomato and Blinkit, said in a release.

The assortment will include traditional and handcrafted products such as pottery, dolls, toys, decorative items and other artisan-made goods sourced directly from beneficiaries of the scheme.

The initiative is also aimed at helping artisans navigate the operational requirements of digital commerce. Beneficiaries are being guided on using digital platforms for onboarding and order fulfilment, besides practices related to packaging and shipping, according to Eternal. Launched in September 2023, PM Vishwakarma provides end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 traditional trades, including skill training, modern toolkits, credit support, digital transaction incentives and marketing assistance. The government has been expanding the scheme’s market-linkage component through e-commerce and other institutional channels. The MSME ministry has previously facilitated online marketing support through platforms including the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), FabIndia and Meesho, while beneficiaries have also been onboarded on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).