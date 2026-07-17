Box-office bonanza: 2026 may be best year for Indian movie business

It has been a good 2026 for the Indian movie business, so far. Gross box office revenues grew to ₹6,398 crore — a rise of 10 per cent over 2025.

More importantly, footfalls or tickets sold grew by 5 per cent to 378 million from January to June 2026 compared to the same period last year— the first such rise after 2.5 years of either decline or stagnation.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was the highest grossing film bringing in almost a fifth of the total box office revenues in the first half of 2026.

Border 2, Karuppu, Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are among the other top 15 grossers so far this year. These are some of the findings of Ormax Media’s The India Box-Office Report - January-June 2026.

The report only looks at Indian box office revenues.

It does not consider revenues from overseas markets, satellite, streaming, music or other sources, which together account for 40 per cent of the ₹22,000 crore movie business pie. The best news in the report is on footfalls. It indicates real growth, not just a bump due to a rise in the average ticket prices.

In 2023, Indians bought more than 943 million tickets. That number has gone down every successive year till now.