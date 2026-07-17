Home / Industry / News / Box-office bonanza: 2026 may be best year for Indian movie business

Box-office bonanza: 2026 may be best year for Indian movie business

Tickets sold rise for the first time in over 2 years

movies
premium
Over the last three years, the first half of the year has contributed about 42 per cent of the annual box office collections
Vanita Kohli Khandekar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 10:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
It has been a good 2026 for the Indian movie business, so far. Gross box office revenues grew to ₹6,398 crore — a rise of 10 per cent over 2025. 
More importantly, footfalls or tickets sold grew by 5 per cent to 378 million from January to June 2026 compared to the same period last year— the first such rise after 2.5 years of either decline or stagnation. 
Dhurandhar: The Revenge was the highest grossing film bringing in almost a fifth of the total box office revenues in the first half of 2026. 
Border 2, Karuppu, Peddi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are among the other top 15 grossers so far this year. These are some of the findings of Ormax Media’s The India Box-Office Report - January-June 2026. 
The report only looks at Indian box office revenues. 
It does not consider revenues from overseas markets, satellite, streaming, music or other sources, which together account for 40 per cent of the ₹22,000 crore movie business pie. The best news in the report is on footfalls. It indicates real growth, not just a bump due to a rise in the average ticket prices.  
In 2023, Indians bought more than 943 million tickets. That number has gone down every successive year till now. 
There are many big films awaiting release in the second half of the year — Ramayana: Part 1, King, Jailer 2, Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey (which released this week),  among others. Given these, the report estimates that a billion footfalls is an achievable number by the end of the year. 
Over the last three years, the first half of the year has contributed about 42 per cent of the annual box office collections.  Assuming this growth continues, Ormax estimates the movie business would cross ₹15,000 crore at the box office. 
If that happens, it will make 2026 the best-ever year at the Indian box office.  
The current record stands at ₹13,395 crore in 2025.  
The worrying bit? The decline in the share of Tamil cinema from 17 per cent in the first half of 2025 to about 12 per cent in H1 of 2026. 
The good news is that Marathi cinema recorded its highest post-pandemic share of 4 per cent, up from one per cent in all of 2025. This was largely on the back of Raja Shivaji, which grossed ₹113 crore. 
And Malayalam films, which doubled their share of the national box office from three years back, have held steady at 9 per cent.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spain vs Argentina: Business cup to brim on World Cup final night

India's renewable energy capacity additions rose 25% in H1 2026

Premium

Making it big with PLI 2.0 scheme: Scale and cost still a hurdle

IAMAI launches E-Commerce Council to strengthen digital commerce ecosystem

Concessional-duty SEZ sales may hurt MSMEs, distort competition: Report

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywoodHindi cinemaIndian film industry

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story