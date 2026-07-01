BPCL signs pact to acquire full control of Brazilian upstream oil venture

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire the entire shareholding of Videocon Energy Brazil Ltd (VEBL) in IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada, a jointly owned upstream company that owns and operates oil and gas assets in Brazil.

The acquisition is subject to the necessary approvals and registrations by the relevant authorities in Brazil, BPCL said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company said the move would strengthen India's energy security.

Following the acquisition, IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BPRL Ventures BV, BPCL's overseas arm. BPCL currently holds a 65.40 per cent stake in IBV Brazil Petroleo Limitada.