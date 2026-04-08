Brand Concepts brings Off-White to India, targets $10 million in 2 years

Despite entry price points starting around ₹30,000, Brand Concepts noted that affordability is no longer a major constraint in India’s luxury segment.
“The perception of India as only a value-driven market is outdated,” Maheshwari said, pointing to rising luxury consumption across real estate, automobiles and fashion.
Abhinav Kumar, cofounder of Brand Concepts, said cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad host a large base of young professionals closely connected to global culture, music and art communities, key pillars of Off-White’s brand philosophy.
Brand Concepts estimates India’s overall streetwear market at $12-13 billion in 2026, with the premium and luxury segment growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12 per cent, outpacing the broader apparel industry.