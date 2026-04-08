Brand Concepts brings Off-White to India, targets $10 million in 2 years

Milan-based luxury streetwear brand Off-White entered India through an exclusive master franchise (EMF) model with fashion retail platform(BCL), with its first flagship store in Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Riding on the debut, Brand Concepts expects to generate about $10 million in revenue within the first 24 months of operations.

Going ahead, Brand Concepts plans to invest about $3-5 million over the next three years towards store expansion, marketing and operational growth, as it moves to build a nationwide luxury streetwear presence.

Founded by late designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White built its global appeal by blending luxury fashion with street culture, collaborations and limited “drop” releases, a model that Brand Concepts believes resonates strongly with India’s emerging premium consumer base.

The company plans to open five flagship stores across India over the next two years. After Bengaluru, the next outlet will launch in Delhi later in 2026, followed by Mumbai by early 2027, with Hyderabad and Kolkata slated thereafter.

Speaking on the debut, Prateek Maheshwari, managing director at Brand Concepts, said India’s youthful demographic and evolving lifestyle spending patterns made the timing right for the brand’s entry.

“India has one of the youngest populations globally, and consumers are increasingly looking for brands that speak the language of creativity, music, art and culture,” Maheshwari said.