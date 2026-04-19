Brands chase flyers as new airports open a runway to revenue for retail

Indian airports are increasingly becoming a new avenue of growth for the country’s retail sector, as brands across consumer segments queue up to open shop at these locations.

The opening of airports in Tier-II cities, along with secondary airports coming up in metros such as Mumbai and the Delhi-National Capital Region, coupled with strong domestic tourism momentum, has given wings to the retail segment. Companies are recalibrating strategies to tap this growing consumer cohort.

“Travel retail is a part of our overall retail ecosystem in India, enabling us to engage with customers in transit environments such as airports. It allows us to present our product portfolio, including gifting and travel-friendly formats, to a diverse set of customers,” said Vishal Chaturvedi, group chief revenue officer at personal care giant The Body Shop.

The brand, with seven stores across airport locations in India, has seen double-digit growth in this segment and is actively looking to open more stores to capitalise on the momentum.

For lifestyle tech brand DailyObjects, travel retail is set to become a core growth engine over the next two years. “Airports give us a highly intent-driven, premium audience that is already in an ‘on-the-move, device-heavy, always-on’ mindset, which is exactly where our design-led everyday essentials add value to the broader lifestyle tech ecosystem,” said Pankaj Garg, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO).