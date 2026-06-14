Brands hit goal as Fifa-themed offerings spark a surge in consumer sales

Indian and global brands are witnessing a surge in sales as the Fifa World Cup 2026 frenzy takes over customer preferences. Fifa themed offerings across apparel, sports equipment, electronics and beverages are seeing enthusiastic up take as brands cash in on the euphoria.

Companies such as Nike, Decathlon, AB InBev, Diageo, Yousta by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Hisense India have stepped up efforts to capture the attention of football enthusiasts, underscoring the World Cup’s emergence as a key marketing and retail consumption opportunity in India.

RIL's next generation apparel brand, Yousta, said that its Fifa collection had seen strong demand across men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, with T-shirts and country jerseys leading sales. Argentina and Brazil jerseys are top sellers, while Fifa-themed licenced collections featuring Mickey and Minnie, Peanuts and Garfield have also performed well. This reflects GenZ’s growing preference for fashion-first sportswear.

“The success of the range reinforces Yousta’s ability to bring together global cultural moments and accessible fashion, making international sporting events relevant for Indian youth consumers,” said a spokesperson from Yousta. Athletic wear brand Decathlon is also offering jerseys starting at ₹999 and footballs from ₹599 to ₹799, alongside exclusive multi-buy offers on select fan merchandise. Hans Peter Jensen, sports director at Decathlon Sports India, noted that the brand has seen over 50 per cent of its football-themed merchandise sell out before the tournament began, reflecting strong demand across channels, including quick commerce (Q-comm). Interest has been particularly high among children, with Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi-NCR and Kolkata leading engagement, he said. Portugal-themed merchandise remains the top-selling category nationwide.

The business boost is not limited to apparel. Electronics brand Hisense India also witnessed a 7–10 per cent increase in sales of its premium televisions, driven by growing consumer interest in immersive, big-screen home entertainment during the Fifa season. “Based on the momentum we are seeing, we expect this growth to accelerate and reach 15 to 20 per cent over the coming weeks,” said Pankaj Rana, chief executive officer (CEO), Hisense India. Black & White from liquor firm Diageo (United Spirits) has partnered with Fifa to bring fans closer to the action through fan watch parties, digital integrations, and curated content experiences throughout the season.

"Football is one of the few cultural moments that naturally brings people together, making Fifa a strong fit for Black & White and our philosophy of 'The Magic of Sharing',” said Varun Koorichh, vice-president marketing - premium & luxury at Diageo India. As a co-sponsor, Black & White non-alcoholic carbonated beverages is engaging with fans across multiple touchpoints, extending from on-ground watch party activations to television and OTT integrations, that allow the brand to be present throughout the fan journey. Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is also ramping up its Fifa-led offering, with planned match screenings to build momentum toward the semi-finals and finals.