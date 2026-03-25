Brigade Enterprises eyes ₹1,100 cr revenue from Bengaluru housing projects

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is expecting a revenue of more than ₹1,100 crore from a new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has launched 'Brigade Belvedere', a 10.75-acre residential development in East Bengaluru.

This initial phase of the project comprises 773 premium residential units with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹1,100 crore, it added.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

It has developed many housing, commercial and hospitality projects. The company has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.