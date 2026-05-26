Brigade expects ₹850 cr revenue from 5.6-acre housing project in Hyderabad

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has signed an agreement to jointly develop a 5.6-acre housing project in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue of ₹850 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a premium residential project on a land parcel spanning 5.6 acres at Kompally, Hyderabad.

The company did not name the landowner with whom it has signed the JDA.

"The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹850 crore," it added. Brigade Enterprises said it would continue to acquire land parcels in Hyderabad as it is an important market for the company's overall growth.