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Brigade expects ₹850 cr revenue from 5.6-acre housing project in Hyderabad

The company said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a premium residential project on a land parcel spanning 5.6 acres at Kompally, Hyderabad

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The company has a presence in all verticals of real estate | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST
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Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has signed an agreement to jointly develop a 5.6-acre housing project in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue of ₹850 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a premium residential project on a land parcel spanning 5.6 acres at Kompally, Hyderabad.

The company did not name the landowner with whom it has signed the JDA.

"The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹850 crore," it added. Brigade Enterprises said it would continue to acquire land parcels in Hyderabad as it is an important market for the company's overall growth.

The company would deploy around ₹5,000 crore across residential, commercial, hospitality and retail over the next 3-4 years.

Established in 1986, Bengaluru-based Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

The company has a presence in all verticals of real estate. It is also into the hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Brigade groupBrigade Enterpriseshousing projectReal Estate NewsReal Estate

First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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