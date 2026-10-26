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Brigade Group, Hyatt sign deals for two Bengaluru hotels with 600 rooms

The properties at Brigade Global Park and an upcoming Whitefield-Kadugodi township will add about 600 rooms and extensive dining, meetings and event facilities

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The management agreement for Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade’s upcoming integrated township was signed by Ananthay Properties Private Limited, an entity of the Brigade Group
Hemlata Samant
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 1:22 PM IST
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Real estate developer Brigade Group on Monday announced the signing of management agreements with global hospitality player Hyatt Hotels Corporation to open two new Hyatt Regency properties in Bengaluru, expected to add 600 rooms to Brigade’s hospitality portfolio.
 
The two properties — Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade Global Park and Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade’s upcoming integrated township on Whitefield-Kadugodi Road — will form part of Brigade’s large-scale mixed-use developments in the city.
 
The management agreement for Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade Global Park was signed by Brigade Estates and Projects Private Limited, an entity of the Brigade Group.
 
The property is expected to feature 350 guest rooms and suites, multiple dining destinations, and extensive meeting and event facilities totalling about 25,000 square feet.
 
“Bengaluru continues to demonstrate strong demand across business travel, meetings and events, making it a strategic market for Hyatt's growth in India,” said Vikas Chawla, president, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.
 
The management agreement for Hyatt Regency Bengaluru at Brigade’s upcoming integrated township was signed by Ananthay Properties Private Limited, an entity of the Brigade Group.
 
The hotel will feature about 250 guest rooms and suites, extensive food and beverage offerings, and a comprehensive meetings and events programme.
 
It will include a ballroom spanning more than 1,000 square metres, along with a large pre-function area and additional meeting spaces.
 
“The signing of two Hyatt Regency hotels at our upcoming mixed-use developments represents another important step in strengthening our hospitality portfolio in Bengaluru,” said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.
 
The two hotels are expected to feature amenities including specialty restaurants, all-day dining restaurants, rooftop bars, pool bars, fitness facilities and flexible event spaces.
 
They will cater to demand from business travellers, meetings and events, social celebrations and leisure travellers. 
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Topics :Brigade groupBrigade EnterprisesHyatt HotelsBengaluru

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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