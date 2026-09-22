Broadcasters want Barc ratings back: How TV viewership is measured in India

Members of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) on Monday called for the immediate restoration of Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) television ratings, arguing that the prolonged suspension was adversely affecting revenue visibility and expectations, especially during the festival season.

In July, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry directed Barc to stop publishing television ratings across both news and non-news genres until its licence is renewed under the Television Ratings Policy, 2026. Barc's weekly television ratings are widely used by broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies to assess audience viewership and make programming and advertising decisions.

But what exactly is Barc, how does Barc measure TV viewership, and why have the ratings been suspended?

What is Barc? Barc is an industry-led organisation that measures television viewership in India. Barc is composed of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF, holding a 60 per cent stake), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). Barc does not regulate television content. Instead, its role is to measure what television audiences watch and provide viewership estimates based on data collected from a panel of households. The data is used to assess the performance of channels and programmes and helps advertisers and media agencies decide where to allocate advertising spending. How does Barc measure TV viewership? Barc uses a panel of television-owning households to measure viewing behaviour. Its system uses BAR-O-meters installed in selected panel homes. The meters automatically record what programme or channel is being played on the television and the exact duration of the viewing.

The process begins at the broadcaster's end. Barc uses audio watermarking technology to embed an inaudible code into the audio of television content. The watermark contains information that enables the system to identify the channel and the time at which the content was broadcast. When the programme reaches a television set in a panel household, the BAR-O-meter detects the watermark and records the viewing event. Barc's system also uses a remote-control device through which members of panel households indicate when they are watching television, allowing the system to identify individual viewing. The data collected from the meters is then sent to Barc's central systems. The raw data is cleaned and combined with information on channels, programmes, languages and broadcast schedules. Barc then applies universe estimates to arrive at its reported viewership data. Viewership is commonly reported in Impressions, which represent the total number of viewing minutes averaged per minute across a programme's duration.

What are the alternatives to Barc for measuring TV viewership? While Barc is the primary entity for television ratings in India, the TV measurement landscape also uses alternative methodologies. With a massive shift towards streaming, data collection has expanded beyond traditional sample boxes. Smart TVs and media devices use Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to track what is on screen by analysing pixels or audio fingerprints directly. Meanwhile, streaming apps track exact watch time, server logs and unique concurrent viewers. Multi-system operators and Direct-to-Home (DTH) providers also pull usage data directly from internet-connected set-top boxes. These methods allow platforms to track viewing and channel-switching habits across millions of real households, rather than relying on a small panel sample

How are TV ratings regulated in India? Television audience measurement in India is governed by a government framework for television rating agencies. In March 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting notified the Television Rating Policy, 2026, replacing the earlier guidelines issued in 2014. The new policy introduced several changes to the way television ratings are to be measured and regulated. One of the key changes is an increase in the number of metered homes. The policy provides for the sample to be expanded from 50,000 homes to 80,000. The policy also provides for technology-neutral audience measurement across platforms, including connected TVs and television channels available on OTT platforms . It introduces periodic establishment surveys, annual independent audits and a graded penalty framework for violations.

The policy also requires safeguards aimed at maintaining the independence of rating agencies, including a requirement for at least 33 per cent independent directors on their boards. It contains provisions on cross-holdings, data protection and transparency in methodology. Why were Barc ratings suspended? The current suspension is linked to the transition to the new TV Ratings Policy. In July 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed Barc to stop publishing television ratings across both news and non-news genres until it obtained registration under the new policy. Barc had submitted its application for renewal under the new framework in April. According to a Crisil ratings disclosure, the ministry acknowledged the application on July 3 and said it was under examination for compliance with the registration conditions. Pending registration, Barc was advised to withhold television audience measurement and publication of ratings.

Is this the first time Barc TV ratings have been stopped? No. Barc has faced suspensions of its ratings in the past as well. In March 2026, the government directed Barc to withhold ratings for news channels for four weeks, citing concerns over what it described as "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content" in coverage of the West Asia conflict. An earlier and more significant disruption came in 2020, when Barc temporarily suspended weekly ratings for news channels following a major alleged television rating points (TRP) manipulation scam. The Mumbai Police busted an alleged cash-for-ratings scam involving the rigging of viewership metrics by a few television news channels.