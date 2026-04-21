Brookfield platform Evren secures $600 mn to supply 300 MW RE to NTPC

Evren, a platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy, announced on Tuesday that it secured about $600 million for the development of its firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) hybrid project in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The project, with an installed capacity of approximately 1 GW, integrates solar and wind power generation with a battery energy storage system to deliver dispatchable renewable power.

It has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to supply renewable power for a contracted capacity of 300 MW.

Lenders for the project include SMBC, Standard Chartered Bank, MUFG, DBS Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB, and BNP Paribas.