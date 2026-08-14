BSNL expands indigenous 4G network in J&K, Ladakh; unveils I-Day offers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced a series of customer-centric initiatives and special offerings, including expansion of its indigenous 4G network and additional validity for prepaid subscribers, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has ordered over 602 additional 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to 2,247 sites already planned for deployment -- 1,843 in J&K and 404 in Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief General Manager Telecom, J&K Circle, Kush Kumar said, "BSNL remained committed to providing reliable, secure and affordable telecom services, particularly in geographically challenging areas, while advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and digital India".

"BSNL has ordered over 602 additional 4G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in addition to 2,247 sites planned earlier. Of these, 1,757 4G BTS in J&K and 343 in Ladakh have already been commissioned, further expanding coverage across urban, rural and remote areas," the manager said. The network has also been optimised to improve coverage, data speeds, call quality and overall customer experience, using an indigenous technology platform that is 5G-upgradable. As part of the Independence Day offerings, BSNL announced its Re 1 Freedom 2.0 offer for new customers, providing 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls with a validity of 24 days, he said.

"The company also introduced the fibre freedom plan at a special launch price of Rs 1,111 per month, offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps, 5,000 GB monthly data and access to more than 25 premium OTT platforms." BSNL also unveiled its revamped BSNL Selfcare New mobile application for Android and iOS users, he said, adding that "the app enables prepaid recharges, bill payments, complaint registration and tracking, DND management, payment history, fibre booking, AI chatbot support, voice search, multiple-account management and access to entertainment services". Mobile subscribers will also get free access to around 500 live TV channels through BSNL free entertainment TV, powered by Tango TV, through the new selfcare app, he added.

BSNL said its Global Satellite Phone Service would provide voice connectivity in areas where conventional terrestrial mobile networks are unavailable, particularly in remote and geographically difficult locations. Under another Independence Day offer, customers subscribing to the Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan will get an additional 47 days of validity, taking the total validity to 412 days, he added. The company also highlighted its partnership with Polycab for indigenous telecom manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. "Through Polycab's Electronic Manufacturing Services facility, telecom and networking equipment, such as cameras, ONTs and routers, will be manufactured in India," he added.