Businesses divided on UPI MDR; retailers wary, quick commerce unfazed

The announcement of merchant charges on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments is drawing a mixed response across businesses, with retailers warning of pressure on already thin margins and capital markets bracing for some near-term impact, even as quick-commerce and e-commerce firms expect little disruption.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has flagged concerns over fees on select UPI transactions, warning that the charges could hurt retail trade at a time when small traders, retailers and distributors are under severe margin pressure.

The federation has urged the Centre and called for a zero-MDR mechanism to protect small retailers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“AICPDF also believes that the threshold prescribed for small retailers under the zero-MDR framework should be substantially enhanced, keeping in view the significant growth in the scale of business even among small and petty retailers. The existing threshold does not adequately reflect the realities of today’s general trade and should be made more inclusive,” it said in a statement. On Tuesday, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) notified a 0.4 per cent MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000, with a cap of Rs 300. Peer-to-peer transactions and transactions made to small vendors, known as the P2PM category, continue to remain free regardless of transaction size.

P2PM merchants are small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh each month, benefiting merchants in rural and semi-urban areas. Capital market transactions Meanwhile, National Stock Exchange (NSE) managing director and chief executive officer Ashish Chauhan said the change in UPI MDR could affect trading volumes through the payment channel in the short term, although the impact is expected to stabilise over the longer term. According to NPCI, a 0.02 per cent MDR has been finalised for capital market transactions, with a maximum cap of Rs 300. This includes payments towards mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers. The rule also applies to equity buying, debt market investments, mutual fund purchases and broker wallet top-ups.

Q-comms bullish For quick-commerce (qcom) and e-commerce (ecom) businesses, the development is unlikely to have a significant impact, said Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence. “The impact on qcom and ecom will not be as big because a dominant count of transactions, especially on qcom, are below Rs 600, and in case of bigger spends, people generally use non-UPI means like credit cards to get better discounts and cashbacks," Meena said. A person aware of the developments at qcom platforms said that, given the festive season in sight, companies will not pass on any additional cost to customers during this period. “Companies will not take any measures during the festive season to disincentivise customers. There will be several customers who will transact on these platforms for the first time, and thus, the focus will be to offer the best prices to retain and acquire new customers.”