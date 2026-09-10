Businesses expect BRICS to deliver on trade, investment, supply chains

With the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi just days away, businesses and economists are looking to the expanded grouping to move beyond strategic dialogue and deliver tangible gains in trade, investment, supply chain integration and cross-border payments.

For Indian businesses, easier market access and lower regulatory barriers are among the key expectations from the summit, while economists see greater use of local currencies, stronger payment linkages, investment cooperation and energy security emerging as important themes.

“The real value will lie in easier market access, stronger supply-chain partnerships, investment flows, technology collaboration and efficient payment mechanisms,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said.

Businesses, therefore, seek concrete steps to lower non-tariff barriers, improve regulatory transparency, facilitate mutual recognition of standards, speed up customs procedures and enable digital trade documentation.

“A meaningful outcome (of the summit) would be to turn political consensus into practical arrangements that reduce the cost, delay and uncertainty of doing business across BRICS markets,” International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Director Imran Khan said.

The 11-member BRICS grouping accounts for around 26 per cent of global trade, but India's trade with several members remains heavily skewed towards imports. In fact, BRICS members China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia are among India's top three import sources, in that order.

ICC Secretary General John Denton emphasised that trade rule fragmentation remains the single biggest challenge for BRICS members. “Businesses can adapt to different markets, but they struggle when they face a growing patchwork of rules, standards, procedures and requirements across borders,” Denton said.

The priority should be greater regulatory cooperation, mutual recognition of standards, digitalised trade processes and more connected border systems, Denton added.

FIEO also wants BRICS to focus on integrating Indian companies into emerging production and sourcing networks rather than viewing the grouping merely as an export market.