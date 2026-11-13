BYD eyes plug-in hybrids in India, expands luxury EV play with Denza

BYD is introducing two Denza models in India, targeting the higher end of the luxury EV market. The Denza Z9 GT, a high-performance electric grand tourer, has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.57 crore, while the D9, a seven-seater luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), is priced at ₹90 lakh. The Z9 GT offers a claimed driving range of up to 670 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The D9 offers a claimed range of up to 730 km. Both models are equipped with BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery. Bookings have opened with a reservation amount of ₹10 lakh for each model.