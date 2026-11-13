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BYD eyes plug-in hybrids in India, expands luxury EV play with Denza

Chinese EV maker tests plug-in hybrid technology with a 1,735-km range; Denza enters India with two luxury electric vehicles and a separate retail network across six cities

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BYD explores plug-in hybrids for India after testing a 1,735-km range (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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Chinese electric vehicle major BYD is actively exploring the introduction of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in India, potentially broadening its product strategy beyond fully electric passenger vehicles, even as it makes a foray into the country's luxury-car market with the launch of its Denza brand.
 
The company, which already has an extensive portfolio of PHEVs in international markets, has begun evaluating the technology for Indian conditions, including conducting road tests. However, it has not finalised a launch timeline or identified the models it could bring to India.
 
"We are ready in terms of product portfolio. But we are taking more time to really study what could be the scale and reach of this technology in India," Rajeev Chauhan, head – electric passenger vehicle business of BYD India, said in an interaction with Business Standard on the sidelines of the Denza launch in Mumbai on Friday.
 
Chauhan clarified that the company was evaluating PHEVs rather than conventional strong hybrids, and that its decision would not depend solely on government incentives. "It is not only because of policy," he said, adding that consumer understanding of the differences between strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and pure EVs would also play a role.
 
BYD recently tested its plug-in hybrid technology on Indian roads, achieving a driving range of 1,735 kilometres (km), according to Chauhan.
 
Unlike conventional strong hybrids, PHEVs have larger batteries that can be charged externally and allow vehicles to operate in electric-only mode for a substantial distance before relying on the petrol engine. The technology could offer an alternative for buyers concerned about charging infrastructure and driving range.
 
Globally, BYD has built a substantial plug-in hybrid business around its Dual Mode (DM) technology. Its international portfolio includes models such as the Seal U DM-i in Europe, the Sealion 6 in Australia, and the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup truck. The company also sells plug-in hybrid models under its Denza luxury brand.
 
Denza marks BYD’s luxury push with separate retail network in six cities
 
On Friday, BYD introduced Denza, its luxury automotive brand, in India, marking a significant expansion of its strategy as it prepares to compete more directly with established luxury automakers. Denza, originally established as a joint venture (JV) between BYD and Mercedes-Benz in 2010, is now wholly owned by the Chinese automaker. The brand has been expanding internationally after establishing a sizeable presence in China.
 
Denza sold around 157,000 vehicles in 2025, while sales during January–October 2026 stood at approximately 135,000 units, according to reported brand sales data. The brand's portfolio includes the D9 luxury multi-purpose vehicle, the Z9 family, and premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
 
BYD is introducing two Denza models in India, targeting the higher end of the luxury EV market. The Denza Z9 GT, a high-performance electric grand tourer, has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1.57 crore, while the D9, a seven-seater luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), is priced at ₹90 lakh. The Z9 GT offers a claimed driving range of up to 670 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds. The D9 offers a claimed range of up to 730 km. Both models are equipped with BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery. Bookings have opened with a reservation amount of ₹10 lakh for each model.
 
The company, however, does not view the move as a departure from its existing strategy.
 
"I won't call it a change of strategy, at least for India. We are already representing through BYD in the premium segment," Chauhan said, adding that the positive customer response had encouraged the company to move a notch higher. He said EVs within the luxury segment were showing encouraging growth, even as the broader luxury-car market faced challenges.
 
Importantly, Denza will operate through an entirely separate retail and service network rather than relying on BYD's existing dealerships.
 
"Denza will have a separate retail structure, separate showrooms, separate workshops," said Shrirang Joshi, head of sales, electric passenger vehicle business of BYD India. He explained that the two brands would maintain distinct identities.
 
Initially, Denza will operate in six cities—Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These cities were selected following market studies and interactions with prospective customers, Joshi added.
 
The company expects higher double-digit sales volumes for Denza over the initial couple of months, although it has not committed to a firm target. The early response will help determine the scale of expansion in 2027.
 
Meanwhile, BYD expects its existing passenger vehicle business in India to record high double-digit growth in calendar year 2026 (CY26).
 
According to Chauhan, the company sold around 6,200 passenger vehicles in 2025, and had already surpassed that volume a couple of months before the end of 2026. Its cumulative passenger vehicle sales in India are expected to touch 20,000 units by December this year.
 
The company said its Atto 3 electric SUV has around 10,000 units on Indian roads, while the Sealion 7, positioned in the above-₹50 lakh segment, has crossed 5,000 units since its introduction around 18 months ago.
 
BYD currently operates 50 dealerships in India and intends to continue expanding its network, although it has not disclosed a numerical target for 2027.
 
On local manufacturing, the company maintained that any investment in vehicle assembly or battery localisation would depend on the business case and market opportunities. It said the possibility of local assembly remained under study but did not disclose any concrete proposal.
 
The company is also evaluating the requirements for bringing its next-generation Blade Battery and Flash Charging infrastructure to India, citing electricity grid configuration and regulatory challenges. Despite these constraints, BYD reiterated its long-term commitment to India.
 
"India is an automobile market that cannot be missed by any global company," Chauhan said, adding that BYD had been present in the country since 2007 and would continue expanding its operations.
 
   

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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