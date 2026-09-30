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Cabinet clears ₹1.86 trn green energy corridor scheme with battery storage

GEC-III will enable evacuation of 135 GW of renewable energy across states and provide for deployment of 50 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032-33

power sector, electricity, green energy, solar power
The scheme also provides for deployment of 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the renewable energy developer and generator end or any other location of importance for grid flexibility | Representative Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST
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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the ₹1.86 trillion Green Energy Corridor Phase-III (GEC-III) scheme, aimed at strengthening the country's intra-state transmission system (InSTS) to enable evacuation of 135 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy across states.
 
The scheme also provides for deployment of 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the renewable energy developer and generator end or any other location of importance for grid flexibility to address intermittency, congestion, peak-hour curtailment and meet non-solar-hour demand.
 
The scheme will facilitate grid integration and power evacuation within states.
 
"The scheme is targeted to be set up by 2032-33 with total project outlay of ₹1,86,405 crore, comprising ₹1,36,378 crore for the development of Intra-State Transmission Systems (InSTS) under GEC-III, ₹50,000 crore for 50 GWh of BESS," the Cabinet said in a statement.
 
The scheme involves total central financial support of ₹54,082 crore. The central financial assistance (CFA) will help offset intra-state transmission charges and thus keep power costs down.
 
Under the scheme, all greenfield projects under the InSTS component will be implemented through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mode, while brownfield upgradation and network strengthening works will be executed on a cost-plus basis (CPB).
 
The state transmission utilities will be the overall implementing agency, and transmission service providers (TSPs) will participate under TBCB on a build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) model.
 
The scheme is expected to help achieve the target of 900 GW of installed non-fossil capacity by 2035. It will also contribute to the country's long-term energy security and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing its carbon footprint.
 
The government said the scheme would generate large-scale employment in the power, manufacturing and construction sectors, while BESS manufacturing and deployment would additionally generate employment in the domestic energy storage industry.
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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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