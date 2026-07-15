Cabinet clears ₹1.28 trn ISM 2.0, approves ₹62,500 cr for mobile scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹1.28 trillion Semicon 2.0 programme to support the next phase of India's semiconductor ambitions, expanding incentives beyond fabrication to cover chip design, materials, equipment, research and talent development.

Semicon 2.0 programme

The Semicon 2.0 programme has a total outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore. According to the government, it is intended to provide long-term policy support for developing India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem while building on the progress made under Semicon 1.0.

During a Cabinet briefing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the scheme rests on six pillars:

- The first focuses on strengthening chip design by supporting intellectual property, chip and system design after more than 100 start-ups entered the segment under the first phase.

- The second extends incentives to companies manufacturing semiconductor equipment, materials, chemicals and gases required for chip production. - The third pillar aims to attract additional fabrication facilities, including silicon fabs, compound semiconductor fabs, discrete component fabs and display fabs. - The fourth seeks to expand India's assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP/OSAT) ecosystem by encouraging more advanced packaging technologies. The remaining two pillars focus on research and development, including work on advanced process nodes, and talent development. The minister said training programmes will be expanded beyond chip design to include clean-room operations, fab construction and other areas of the semiconductor ecosystem.

The Cabinet decision comes after the first phase of the semiconductor mission approved 12 manufacturing units with cumulative investments exceeding ₹1.64 trillion. These include one silicon fabrication plant, one silicon carbide fab, one integrated gallium nitride Micro LED display fab and nine semiconductor packaging units. Three companies—Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi—have started commercial production, while another is expected to begin production in 2026. In a statement, the government said it approved financial support for 24 semiconductor design projects from start-ups and MSMEs, while 105 start-ups and MSMEs have been given access to industry-standard electronic design automation tools.

These companies are developing chips for applications including satellite communications, drones, artificial intelligence, telecom equipment, IoT devices and smart meters. Cabinet clears ₹62,500 crore mobile manufacturing scheme The Cabinet also approved the ₹62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme to boost domestic mobile phone production, increase local value addition and strengthen India's electronics supply chain. The scheme will run for five years, from FY27 to FY31, and provide incentives ranging from 2.25 per cent to 5 per cent on eligible sales. Manufacturers sourcing key components and sub-assemblies locally will receive an additional incentive of up to 1.5 per cent, while Indian brands investing in product design and research and development will be eligible for an extra 3 per cent incentive.