CAG begins first national power sector audit; discom losses at ₹3.4 trn

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is conducting an integrated audit of the operational and financial performance of 39 public sector power distribution companies (discoms) and five power departments across the country, with the state-wise reports expected to be released next year.

"There are 28 officers involved in this audit. The CAG is carrying out the audit of 39 discoms and 5 power departments across the country," a senior official said, adding that the exercise will cover data from the last five years.

The audit is envisaged to cover all major sub-segments of the power sector over the next four years, starting with discoms, followed by transmission, power generation and renewable energy.

While the CAG regularly audits power sector utilities, schemes and entities at both the Union and state levels, what makes the current exercise unique is its integrated and horizontal scale, the official said. For the first time, the auditor is adopting a multi-year, whole-of-sector roadmap, using a uniform methodology across all states to synthesise local audit findings into national-level policy insights. The audit will examine operational parameters, including aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, billing efficiency, collection efficiency and power supply performance, as well as overall financial health and sustainability. A consumer satisfaction assessment, covering around 10,000 consumers across the country and across categories, is also being undertaken to evaluate the quality of electricity services delivered by discoms. Additionally, the audit will focus on short-term power procurement, including through power exchanges.

The discom data assessed by the auditor has indicated that their financial stress is rooted in weaknesses in procurement, demand forecasting, metering, regulatory accounting and consumer service. "Revenue grants have grown more than four times as compared to increase in capital grants. Government support is increasingly meeting the cost of losses, debt and interest rather than investment," the official said. The CAG has found that 41 discoms earned aggregate profits of ₹32,661 crore, while 23 incurred aggregate losses of ₹29,959 crore in 2024-25. The discoms' combined accumulated losses stood at ₹3,41,609 crore, along with outstanding borrowings of ₹7,26,378 crore and an interest burden of ₹77,653 crore, at the end of March 2025.

"Given the fact that discoms are the interface between the power sector and consumers and their stress affects the reliability and affordability of power supply and spills over into state finances through subsidies, guarantees and equity support, priority was accorded to the horizontal performance audit of their operational and financial performance," the official said. Since electricity distribution is primarily a state-level function, the audit is being conducted at the state level, and the findings will be presented to the respective state legislatures through state audit reports. However, common policy issues and systemic deficiencies will be consolidated and brought to the notice of the Ministry of Power for policy interventions.

The audit of the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has also been integrated with the discoms' audit to facilitate the use of relevant findings from the discom audit in assessing the implementation and outcomes of RDSS. To ensure uniformity and consistency in the audit exercise, a detailed audit design matrix has been developed after obtaining inputs from internal and external stakeholders as well as domain experts. A common sampling methodology has also been formulated following extensive deliberations. The CAG has engaged expert institutions like IIM Ahmedabad to help design the audit strategy and address capacity-building gaps. It is conducting extensive stakeholder consultations with all field audit offices across all states, state and Union power secretaries, power utilities, regulatory authorities and other key institutions, including the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).