Calderys targets East, Southeast Asia exports from Odisha facility

Calderys, a global leader in high-temperature refractory solutions, has laid out an ambitious production roadmap for its new manufacturing facility in Odisha, which was set up with an investment of around ₹800 crore.

Spread across 45 acres at Bhuinpur in Khurda district, the plant is designed to house six advanced production lines catering to acidic and basic monolithics and bricks, steel casting fluxes and tap-hole clays, along with modern quality testing units.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the facility at a grand event organised near the plant premises on Wednesday. Strategically located near major industrial clusters, the facility is aimed at servicing India’s iron and steel, cement, aluminium, petrochemical, energy and foundry sectors.

The facility has already commissioned two lines — acidic monolithics and basic monolithics — and these two lines are already delivering high-performance refractory solutions to customers across India. Additional acidic and basic brick lines, steel casting fluxes and tap-hole clay lines are currently under development and scheduled to become operational later this year. Once fully operational, this will be the world’s largest single-site refractory and flux plant. Built with sustainability at its core, the plant incorporates solar energy usage, clean fuel systems, advanced dust emission controls, rainwater harvesting and a zero-water discharge mechanism. Around one-third of the project site has been earmarked as green cover. The unit is expected to generate around 350 skilled jobs, alongside vocational training initiatives to support local workforce development.

Ish Mohan Garg, senior vice-president for Asia Pacific at Calderys, said the project, referred to as CAPES (Calderys Plant in East and South India), has achieved rapid progress, with production already under way in less than two years after groundbreaking. “The facility is being developed as the world’s largest single-site refractory plant, and it will serve the export markets in East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region,” he said, and credited the support of the Odisha government and local stakeholders in enabling the swift execution of the project. Calderys, headquartered in Paris, is a global leader in high-temperature industrial solutions, specialising in refractory products, steel casting technologies and metallurgical processes. With a presence in more than 30 countries and a strong footprint in the Americas through the brand HarbisonWalker International (HWI), Calderys’ international network ensures an end-to-end offer with tailored services.