Can India keep pace with geopolitics and attract more Apple investment?

Research agency SAG projects that by calendar year 2026, India’s share of iPhone production would hit 28 per cent from 23 per cent in 2025. Meity expects the share to hit over 30 per cent in the next few years.

But there are tough challenges. “On the one hand the fear of US punitive action on tariffs against China now is pretty much over. So there might be no logic to shift US exports en masse from China to India anymore as it is more expensive to produce here. So the government needs to come out with a package which is as competitive as China’s,” said a senior executive who has closely worked as a vendor to Apple Inc.