Can K-pop frenzy turn India into a major destination for global artistes?

The October heat was relentless. By the seafront at the 17th century Bandra Fort, the queue to get in seemed unending. Yet all around, fans squealed, jumped with excitement and greeted one another like old friends.

No artiste was performing that evening — it was merely an event to reveal the lineup for a major

K-pop festival to be held in New Delhi in March next year. The two-day Weverse Con K-Pop Festival in India would be the first held outside South Korea. The official lineup, unveiled at the event, includes global acts Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Enhypen, Le

Sserafim, Hwasa, Lara Katseye, Eric Nam, Rhea Raj, Bumzu, Dayoung, and Lee Hyun, alongside Indian artists King, Gini, Ranj X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo.Inside the fort, the atmosphere felt like a reunion — of a large, loosely connected group of friends, brought together by a shared love of K-pop.

In a report by online ticketer BookMyShow, called OOO (Offline. Outdoors. Out Loud) and based on a survey of nearly 1,700 concert- and festival-goers across 75 cities in 2025-26, a large 66 per cent said their biggest “chills” came from hearing the whole crowd sing together. More than half said they had experienced a real moment of connection with a stranger. At a concert, it seems, the audience is as much a part of the experience as the artiste on the stage.

Such excitement is often the outcome of pent-up demand — in this case, the demand for live performances by international musicians.

For these fans, showing up was a way of signalling demand, finding a community and making their presence felt — in the hope that the industry would respond.

“We have to show our support, we have to be seen, if we want our artists to attend in the future,” said a fan. Several others echoed the sentiment when asked whether they would attend Weverse Con in New Delhi even if their favourite artists were not on the bill.

One sight at Bandra Fort, in particular, stood out: The number of fans lining up to take selfies with Damien Woochang Lee, the CEO of Hybe India Ltd. Hybe is the Korean entertainment platform that runs Weverse and other events.

For some, the preparation is just as important as the performance. More than half said they timed their arrival to secure the experience or space they wanted, while one in five Gen Z concertgoers considered the long queues worth it.

For many, the concert experience begins before an artiste takes the stage. The OOO report found that 38 per cent of respondents entered “concert mode” as soon as a lineup was announced. One in six said they never fully came out of a concert season emotionally.

For organisers, the challenge is to translate fans’ wish-lists into live gigs. It also raises a larger question: As audiences invest more in live music, how does the industry turn that loyalty into a sustainable market?

The reasons for attending are not always what one might expect. Only four per cent said they went to live events because of FOMO (fear of missing out), while 44 per cent said they attended to feel “emotionally healed”. The findings suggest that the pull of a concert goes beyond a simple trend.

For the live music business to thrive, however, enthusiasm has to translate into something more tangible. The fans may hope their presence will help pull artists to India, but how much does that visibility matter to the executives making those decisions?