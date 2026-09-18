Can't keep importing gases for a locally made chip in India: Executive

With India’s semiconductor industry projected to surpass $100 billion by 2030, industry executives highlighted the dearth of local capability for industrial gases as stakeholders seek responsiveness in the supply chain.

One of the elements in this supply chain is access to industrial gases. Semiconductor production needs more than 50 highly pure industrial gases, making them a vital prerequisite for chipmaking. India, however, is yet to scale its domestic industry in line with its needs even as it hopes to achieve the capability to design and manufacture chips required for nearly 70-75 per cent of domestic applications by 2029.

“On the fab side, you need a lot of ultra-high purity speciality gases. These are very difficult to make in India locally. Currently, nothing is made in India,” Diganta Kumar Sarma, head of strategy and business development at INOX Air Products, said at a panel discussion on supply chains at Semicon 2026 here.

“We (INOX Air Products) make currently about 12. We are adding 10 more to the portfolio,” Sarma said. Notably, even with the aforementioned proposal, around 25 gases will rely solely on imports for their introduction into the supply chain. “You can't keep on importing gases and chemicals into India if you really wanted to have a locally made chip that meets all equipment, all materials made in India,” Sarma said. On what makes a supplier strategic, Peter Holland, corporate vice-president of supply chain at Lam Research, said, “We tend to look at different categories of supply in different ways and then we weigh those requirements differently.”

“If it's something that we are purchasing where there is a risk that a change in the production of that item somehow might impact a wafer level feature for our customer, then we would bias very strongly to quality and repeatability. If it's something that is maybe an infrastructure requirement, some of the chemical piping or something that goes into one of our products, maybe we would focus more on speed and responsiveness in that supply chain,” Holland added. Needed at very high purity — to the levels of parts per billion — a reliable and uninterrupted flow is critical for chipmaking. “This needs investment in the back end to build capability for purification, capability for analysis, and readiness for audits, and the other pillar is safety. A lot of these gases are toxic, flammable, and corrosive in nature,” Sarma said.