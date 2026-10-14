Canara Bank Q2 profit rises 8.4%, treasury income drop weighs on growth

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported an 8.4 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year to Rs 5,175 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,774 crore in the year-ago period, as a fall in treasury income weighed on a rise in net interest income and a fall in provisions.

Sequentially, net profit rose 6.6 per cent from Rs 4,856 crore in Q1FY27.

Non-interest income declined 18.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,772 crore, as treasury income fell 68.5 per cent to Rs 499 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 1,583 crore a year ago. Profit on the sale of investments dropped 87.4 per cent to Rs 153 crore from Rs 1,217 crore in the corresponding quarter last year as bond yields hardened, while recoveries in written-off accounts declined 25 per cent to Rs 1,260 crore.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose just 2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,758 crore from Rs 8,588 crore in Q2FY26, as the fall in non-interest income absorbed most of the gain in net interest income. On a sequential basis, operating profit rose 1.4 per cent from Rs 8,636 crore in Q1FY27. Provisions and contingencies declined 6.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,583 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 3,814 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, they were down 5.2 per cent from Rs 3,780 crore in Q1FY27. Net interest income (NII) rose 20.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,005 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 9,141 crore a year ago. Sequentially, NII increased 7.7 per cent from Rs 10,215 crore in the previous quarter. Interest income rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 35,159 crore, while interest expenses increased 7.8 per cent to Rs 24,154 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.55 per cent in Q2FY27 from 2.52 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.50 per cent in the year-ago period. Operating expenses increased 5.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,019 crore during the quarter, driven by higher other operating expenses, which rose 15.3 per cent. Staff costs, however, declined marginally by 0.3 per cent year-on-year. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to Rs 18,299 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 27,040 crore a year ago. Net NPAs stood at Rs 4,053 crore compared with Rs 6,113 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In percentage terms, the GNPA ratio improved to 1.33 per cent from 1.57 per cent in June 2026 and 2.35 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.30 per cent from 0.36 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. The provision coverage ratio improved to 95.34 per cent from 94.76 per cent in June 2026 and 93.59 per cent a year ago. Fresh slippages during the quarter stood at Rs 1,844 crore against Rs 1,781 crore in the previous quarter. The bank's annualised slippage ratio stood at 0.58 per cent at the end of September 2026, down 18 basis points from a year ago. Annualised credit cost fell 21 basis points year-on-year to 0.47 per cent.